The remade Gears of War is getting a beta test this month on Xbox and PS5

Microsoft has announced a two-weekend Multiplayer Beta for Gears of War: Reloaded.

Gears of War: Reloaded is a modernised version of the original Gears of War game, and features all the improvements from Gears of War: Ultimate Edition, plus some modern performance boosts. In addition to Xbox and PC, Reloaded is coming to PS5.

On Sunday, in addition to a new trailer, Xbox confirmed a multiplayer beta will be taking place on all platforms this month.

The two-weekend Multiplayer Beta begins June 13 for Game Pass Ultimate/Game Pass PC members, owners of the digital version of Gears of War: Ultimate Edition, and those with Gears of War: Reloaded preorders.

Gears of War: Reloaded will be released on August 26, costing $39.99 on all platforms. It will also be available on Game Pass day one.

Xbox players who own the digital version of Gears of War: Ultimate Edition receive a free upgrade to Gears of War: Reloaded.

Gears of War: Reloaded includes support for 4K and 120 FPS and the multiplayer suite from the original game.

The third-person shooter developed by Epic Games was first released on Xbox 360 in 2006, then released again as “Ultimate Edition” in 2015.

