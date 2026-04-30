‘The release is almost here’: Plague Tale studio suggests third game Resonance is only months away

The studio behind the Plague Tale series says the third game is now in the last stages of development.

Asobo Studio and publisher Focus Entertainment announced during Summer Game Fest last year that the third game, Resonance: A Plague Tale was in development, but little has been heard of the project since then.

Now, in a developer blog on the Focus Entertainment website, Asobo has given an update on the game, saying “the release is almost here” and shedding more light on the protagonist.

The game follows Sophia, a smuggler who appeared in the second game A Plague Tale: Requiem. In that game, protagonists Amicia and Hugo sail to an island on Sophia’s ship, but not much about Sophia’s backstory is revealed.

According to Asobo, Resonance – which is set 15 years earlier – will focus on this, explaining the events of Sophia’s life before the events of Requiem.

“At some point, such a spirited and determined character deserved the spotlight,” the blog said. “And we were all in – Sophia’s past was barely hinted at in A Plague Tale: Requiem. It was meant to be told. What a challenge for us to revisit our grim, richly-layered world, and yet invite the unknown in.

“The coming months are critical – our compass is fixed on testing, balancing, and refining the game mechanics to deliver an experience as challenging as it is unforgettable. Final tweaks, last recording sessions, the closing notes of the score, before we offer you a story forged in the depths and mysteries of the Mediterranean Sea.”

The rest of the blog goes into more detail on Sophia’s story and her character design for the third game. Asobo has two more developer blogs planned – an interview with Sophia actor Anna Demetriou, and a blog titled ‘Into the Myth’.

The first game in the series, A Plague Tale: Innocence, was released in 2019 and enjoyed a positive response, with a Metacritic score of 81. Its sequel, A Plague Tale: Requiem, followed in 2022 and was similarly well-received, with a Metacritic score of 82.