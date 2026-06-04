The release date for Respawn’s strategy game Star Wars Zero Company has leaked ahead of its SGF gameplay reveal

The release date for Star Wars Zero Company has been leaked, ahead of its reveal at Summer Game Fest.

The game, which was first announced at the Star Wars Celebration in April 2025, is a single-player turn-based strategy game developed by Bit Reactor in collaboration with Respawn Entertainment, with EA on publishing duties.

The official Summer Game Fest account on X announced on Wednesday that the world gameplay premiere of Star Wars Zero Company will air during the main Summer Game Fest showcase on Friday.

Before this, however, reliable Dealabs writer billbil-kun – who has a lengthy track record of accurately revealing upcoming software and hardware information – has revealed the game’s release date.

According to the insider, Star Wars Zero Company will be released on August 27 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

There will reportedly be a Standard Edition priced at $49.99 on PC and $59.99 on consoles, as well as a digital-only Deluxe Edition costing $59.99 on PC and $69.99 on consoles (as well as an option to upgrade to the Deluxe Edition, for players who want to buy the physical Standard Edition).

While billbil-kun doesn’t yet know what the Deluxe Edition entails, they have confirmed there will be no early access for this game.

When it was announced last year, Star Wars Zero Company was described as “a a gritty and authentic story” set during the twilight of the Clone Wars.

Players take on the role of Hawks, a former Republic officer who commands an elite squad of operatives from across the galaxy, who must set aside their differences to take on an emerging threat that will consume the galaxy if left unchecked.

“In Star Wars Zero Company, players will embark on a campaign of tactical operations and investigations across the galaxy,” the game’s description reads. “Between missions, they will develop a base of operations and gather intelligence through a network of informants to stay one step ahead of Zero Company’s adversaries.

“Players will have the freedom to create and customize their own squad of recruited operators while getting to know a cast of newly authored Star Wars characters.”