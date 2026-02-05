The PS5 version of Starfield could be announced soon, as insider shares potential release date

The oft-reported PlayStation 5 port of Starfield could be announced soon, it’s claimed.

Polish site PPE.pl, cites its insider Graczdari, who its says handles physical game sales in Europe, and previously correctly leaked information on the release date of Oblivion: Remastered physical copies, the Switch 2 port of Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds and the PS5 port of Microsoft Flight Simulator.

According to the source, Starfield is seemingly coming to PlayStation 5 on April 7, in both Standard and Premium editions.

It’s been reported for some time that Bethesda is planning a PS5 version of its sci-fi RPG, with reports last year suggesting that a Spring 2026 release was being targeted.

That report claimed that the game wasn’t coming to PS5 in 2025 because of “weak” sales of the game’s first expansion, Shattered Space. Instead, it was claimed that the PS5 version is being timed to launch alongside the game’s second expansion, which will bring with it other quality of life improvements.

A PS5 port of Starfield has been anticipated ever since Microsoft shared its “vision of the future of Xbox” back in February 2024, which included plans to bring a wave of games to PlayStation and Nintendo consoles.

The first titles to make the jump to new console platforms were Pentiment, Hi-Fi Rush, Sea of Thieves and Grounded. Since then, a steady stream of previous, current and future first-party Xbox Game Studios titles have been either released on PS5 or confirmed for a future release on Sony‘s console.

Last year industry insider Nate the Hate, who has a track record of breaking stories about unreleased games, also claimed that Switch 2 will be getting a port of Starfield.