The PS4 version of Genshin Impact is being delisted and shut down

Popular action RPG Genshin Impact is being shut down on PS4, developer MiHoYo says.

In a post on the game’s official website, MiHoYo stated that it would be “discontinuing support and updates for Genshin Impact on PS4 in future versions”.

According to the developer, the decision was made due to “limitations related to hardware performance and platform application size”.

The PS5 version will be unaffected by this, as well other versions of the game – it appears that for now only the PS4 version is being shut down.

On September 10, the PS4 version of the game will be removed from the PlayStation Store, MiHoYo says. After this date, players who have never downloaded the game on PS4 will no longer be able to find it, but those who previously downloaded it will still be able to re-download it from their library.

PS4 players will be able to continue making purchases and top-ups after the game has been delisted, but this will end on February 25, 2026 when all in-game purchases are removed from the PlayStation Store.

Then, on April 8, 2026, all update support for the game will officially stop and the player “will no longer be able to log into the game on PS4”.

MiHoYo recommends that PS4 players start to transition their account to PS5 or other supported platforms before the shutdown, and says players will start getting prompts from December 17 advising them to do so.

Notice on the Removal and Discontinuation of Updates for Genshin Impact on PS4®#GenshinImpact Dear Traveler,

pic.twitter.com/aNRBhkBvXE — Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) August 6, 2025

Although Genshin Impact is available on iOS and Android devices, some of which have less power than PS4, MiHoYo says it is also increasing the minimum and recommended specifications for the game on these devices starting with its Song of the Welkin Moon update.

The iOS version of the game will only work on iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X, iPad Mini (5th gen), iPad Air (3rd gen) and iPad (8th gen) models or later. It will also require iOS 13.0 or above.

The Android version will only support Android 10.0 or above (with 12.0 or above recommended), and will require a device with ARMv8-A 64-bit architecture, Non-PowerVR GPU, 4GB of RAM and a Snapdragon 660 (Adreno 610) or Helio G88 (Mali-G52) processor, or better.

“Devices below the minimum specifications may still launch the game, but may experience performance issues including frame rate drops, instability, or crashes during gameplay,” MiHoYo warns.