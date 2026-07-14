Techland has announced that the PS4 and Xbox One versions of Dying Light: The Beast have been cancelled.

The game – which was originally planned to be DLC for Dying Light 2 but grew to become its own standalone title – was originally announced in 2024 and was set to release on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC, PS4 and Xbox One.

The PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC versions were released in September 2025, with work continuing on the last-gen versions.

In a new statement posted on X, however, Techland has conceded that it’s not possible to release the game on PS4 and Xbox One without compromising it to an extent it wasn’t happy with.

“After careful consideration, we have made the difficult decision that Dying Light: The Beast will no longer be released on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One,” the statement reads.

“Dying Light: The Beast was built from the ground up to take full advantage of current-generation hardware. Its open world, advanced visuals, and fluid combat and traversal all depend on processing power and memory that previous-generation consoles simply cannot provide.

“As development progressed, it became clear that bringing the game to those platforms would require compromises that would prevent us from delivering the experience we set out to create.

After careful consideration, we have made the difficult decision that Dying Light: The Beast will no longer be released on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.



Dying Light: The Beast was built from the ground up to take full advantage of current-generation hardware. Its open world,… — Dying Light (@DyingLightGame) July 14, 2026

“This was not a matter of choosing to leave those platforms behind. Rather, it reflected the technical realities of development and our commitment to delivering the best possible experience.

“We know many of you were looking forward to playing on PS4 or Xbox One, and we are truly sorry for the disappointment this causes. Anyone who was expecting to play on either platform will be eligible for a refund. Thank you for your understanding and continued support.”

The other versions of Dying Light: The Beast received a free major update in March called Restored Land. This update added a new mode featuring a permanent world, meaning everything the player do remains that way – zombies remain dead, making it possible to clear the land of infected, but materials become finite too.