The producer of Zach Cregger’s Resident Evil and Weapons is reportedly working on a new Silent Hill film

Hollywood producer Roy Lee is working on a new Silent Hill, according to a new report.

Lee, who is dubbed “the man behind the brands” in a new Wall Street Journal report, has seen continued success producing more than 100 movies, many of which were based on licensed IPs.

Beginning his career as an executive producer on the US remakes of such Asian horror movies as The Ring, The Grudge, Dark Water and The Eye, Lee has gone on to produce a number of other successful films based on licensed IPs or existing films.

These have included the likes of The Lego Movie (and its sequels and spin-offs), Godzilla: King of the Monsters, Doctor Sleep, Godzilla vs Kong, A Minecraft Movie and both modern It movies (and its TV spin-off Welcome to Derry).

More recently, Lee has been working with director Zach Cregger, and produced not only his critically acclaimed horror films Barbarian and Weapons, but also the recently released Resident Evil movie, which has been a huge critical success.

Lee also has a number of other video game related projects in the works, including the upcoming God of War TV series, a Dragon’s Lair movie, the Horizon Zero Dawn TV series and A Minecraft Movie: Squared.

The new Wall Street Journal report provides a profile of Lee, covering his career to date and looking to the future.

One paragraph in the article notes: “Lee has around 20 movies and television shows based on games in development or production, including the fantasy epic God of War, action franchise Battlefield, and Japanese horror classic Silent Hill.”

To date, a new Silent Hill film has yet to be confirmed. The last film, Return to Silent Hill, was released in January 2026 and had no involvement from Lee. It was a critical flop with a Rotten Tomatoes critic score of 18% and audience score of 28%.

If the report is accurate, then, it appears that another attempt at a Silent Hill movie is in the works, this time with Lee taking on a producer role in some capacity.

The Lee-produced Resident Evil movie, directed by Zach Cregger, is currently top of the US box office, and is set to become the highest-grossing Resident Evil film in terms of US box office.

The film is loved by critics and moviegoers alike, with a Rotten Tomatoes critic score of 95% – making it by far the highest rated video game movie ever – and an audience score of 91%.

There is no indication that Cregger will be involved with a Silent Hill film. The director said he took on the Resident Evil movie because he was a fan of the series, but has never declared a similar love for the Silent Hill games.

Fan backlash to Cregger’s involvement before the film’s release also led to him saying he felt like he was on “an apology tour” while promoting the movie, making it unlikely that he would want to go through this again with another video game IP.