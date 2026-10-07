The Pokémon Fossil Museum is heading to Colorado in 2027

Pokémon’s Fossil Museum will leave Chicago next year

The Pokémon Fossil Museum is heading to Colorado in 2027

The Pokémon Fossil Museum is heading to a new location in 2027.

The Pokémon Company has annouced that The Pokémon Fossil Musuem is coming to the Denver Museum of Nature & Science next year. This will be the second stop for the US incarnation of the exhibition, which debuted at the Chicago Field Museum.

The Pokémon Fossil Museum at Denver’s Museum of Nature & Science will be open from May 28. The Chicago edition of the exhibition will close on April 11, 2027.

The Pokémon Fossil Museum is heading to Colorado in 2027

The event features large models of Pokémon fossils, and aims to educate fans on the world of real life fossils via the lens of Pokémon. Those looking to attend the exhibition can register their interest on the  Denver Museum of Nature & Science website.

According to The Pokémon Company: “This inspiring exhibition invites visitors to experience real-world fossils and casts alongside life-size models of iconic Fossil Pokémon, building a bridge between our real world and the world of Pokémon.

“Signage throughout the exhibition illustrates how fossils are found and studied in both worlds, providing insights that are sure to spark curiosity and motivate Trainers of all ages to consider their own connections with nature.”

The original Pokémon Fossil Museum debuted in Japan, before moving to the United States. A similar exhibition is currently taking place at London’s Natural History Museum, though that exhibition isn’t as focussed on fossil Pokémon, nor does it feature the same merchandise.

The Pokémon Fossil Museum shop will also move from Chicago to Colorado. This shop features the popular Excavator Pikachu plush, as well as other exclusive merchandise.

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