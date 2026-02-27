The Pokémon Company is releasing a mini Game Boy that plays Pokémon music by swapping 45 cartridges

The Pokémon Company is releasing a miniature Game Boy that plays classic Pokémon music.

The Pokémon Game Music Collection will be released starting today via the official Pokémon Center store and allows users to play 45 music tracks from the Red and Blue Pokémon games.

The music player will seemingly come in both Red and Blue varieties, bundled with 45 colored cartridges, each with their own music track and scene from the games.

“The product is about one-third the size of the actual Game Boy, and not only the color of the buttons, but also the grooves on the main body and the speaker sound are faithfully reproduced,” the Pokémon Company said.

“We took particular care to make the audio sound just like Game Boy,” added Junichi Masuda, who handled music and sound effects on the original Pokémon games. “I hope you enjoy listening while swapping out cartridges.”

The Pokémon Game Music Collection was announced as part of a live stream on Friday, which commemorated the series’ 30th anniversary today.

The big announcement of the day was the next mainline Pokémon games, Pokémon Winds and Waves, which will be released in 2027 for Nintendo Switch 2.

Several other, smaller announcements were made during the anniversary live stream on Friday, including release dates for Pokémon XD: Gale of Darkness and Pokémon’s big Switch and mobile battle game, Champions.