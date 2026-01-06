The Pokémon Center returns to London in February: Here’s your first look at the exclusive EUIC Pokémon merch

The Pokémon Company has confirmed that the pop-up Pokémon Center will return to London in February, and has shown off some of the exclusive merchandise planned for the event.

The Pokémon Center has become a regular staple of Pokémon EUIC, the yearly event which sees players from across the various competitive Pokémon disciplines compete for the chance to move on to the Pokémon World Championships.

This year’s pop-up Pokémon Center will once again require a reservation to attend. The Pokémon Company has said that it will announce information about how to get a reservation closer to the event. The pop-up Pokémon Center will be in London’s Excel Center from Thursday, February 12, until Sunday, February 15.

Pokémon Center London 2026 Store Hours:

Thursday, 12 February: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Friday, 13 February: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Saturday, 14 February: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Sunday, 15 February: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Each year, the pop-up Pokémon Center features merchandise exclusive to the event. This year, the theme is Mega-Evolved Pokémon, due to their return in Pokémon Legends Z-A.

The exclusive merchandise includes clothing, TCG accessories, and more. The complete lineup of the EUIC merchandise will be revealed closer to the event.

This year’s event will also feature a pin trading rally, which debuted at the Pokémon World Championships in 2025. Character appearances will also take place during EUIC, such as Pikachu and Eevee.