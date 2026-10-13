The PC version of Grand Theft Auto 6 is reportedly coming before the end of March 2027

Rockstar Games is planning to release the PC version of Grand Theft Auto 6 early next year, a new report claims.

GamesBeat says the PC version is set to be released in the first quarter of 2027, meaning it should be out by the end of March 2027.

The report cites four separate industry sources, all of whom are said to be familiar with Rockstar‘s plans but all of whom requested to be kept anonymous to avoid damaging their relationship with the studio.

If true, the news would mean PC players would only have to wait four months at most after the game is released on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S on November 19.

This would be a notable improvement over Grand Theft Auto 5 – which took a year and seven months to come to PC – and even Grand Theft Auto 4, which took around seven months.

Earlier this year, former Rockstar producer John Ricchio – who produced Red Dead Redemption, Max Payne 3 and Grand Theft Auto 5 – said that Rockstar’s decision to release GTA 6 on consoles first wouldn’t be an anti-PC stance, but rather a case of resource management.

Ricchio explained to Kiwi Talkz that Rockstar’s policy is to concentrate on the console versions first, because then the hardware’s limitations are known to the developers, and then worry about making a PC version later – as opposed to making the PC version first then trying to figure out how to get it working on potentially less powerful hardware.

“Most of the time you take what you’ve got,” Ricchio explained, “and that’s a lot of times why people love developing initially on PC, and then porting over: ‘Before ship, we’ll get everything onto console’.

“I think that’s less fashionable now, but there was a time where that was kind of a thing, where ‘we’ll make it run on PC and then we’ll go to these other platforms’, and it just causes so much problems down at the end. So you’re much better off starting with the constraints.”