The Outer Worlds 2’s first story expansion announced

A story expansion for The Outer Worlds 2 has been announced, coming December 2.

Side Effects Guaranteed is the first major DLC for The Outer Worlds 2 since its release last October. It will include new story content, as well as new gameplay mechanics, cosmetics, and more.

“Side Effects Guaranteed is the first chapter of a two-part expansion for The Outer Worlds 2,” the announcement reads. “A distress signal beckons you and your crew of the Incognito to a derelict ship, where you discover the ship’s crew in suspended animation to keep themselves alive, as they’ve been infected with something that causes explosive cell death. The hunt for a cure leads to Elysium Valley, a brand-new region on Eden.

“Two Sub Rosa agents have very different plans for saving or sacrificing the crew which involve a Protectorate settlement and the future of Sub Rosa, and they want your help. The fate of [the] settlement, the crew, and Sub Rosa itself are yours to decide.”

Decisions made in this DLC will carry over into the next one, which is scheduled for Spring 2027.

This expansion launches after widespread layoffs across Xbox-owned studios saw a reported 52 job losses at Obsidian. It also saw Obsidian merge with Bethesda, and seemingly go all-in on a new Fallout game. This left the future of Obsidian’s own IP, like The Outer Worlds and Pillars of Eternity, uncertain. Although it now seems that Xbox has allowed Obsidian to finish its post-launch work on The Outer Worlds 2, rather than abandon it entirely.

Among the new features introduced in this DLC, there’s a new area, a higher level cap of 36, new flaws and perks, new armour and weapons, and a new radio station. It isn’t clear when in the game the DLC will kick in, but there will be an “alternative start” option when you make a new game, letting you jump straight into the DLC.

The Outer Worlds 2: Side Effects Guaranteed releases on December 2 and is priced at $14.99.