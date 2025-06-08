The Outer Worlds 2 is officially Xbox’s first $80 game

Obsidian’s The Outer Worlds 2 is Xbox’s first $80 game, it’s been confirmed.

Following Xbox’s Games Showcase on Sunday, store listings confirmed the higher price point for the RPG. A Premium Edition, which includes early access and a DLC pass, will release for $100.

Microsoft announced plans last month to raise the prices of its Xbox consoles globally, and announced that it would charge $80 for games starting later this year.

“We understand that these changes are challenging, and they were made with careful consideration given market conditions and the rising cost of development,” Microsoft said in a statement.

“Looking ahead, we continue to focus on offering more ways to play more games across any screen and ensuring value for Xbox players.”

This is the latest in a series of price increases across the video game industry.

This week, Nintendo launched Switch 2 alongside its own first $80 title, Mario Kart World. In April, Sony announced that it would increase the price of the PS5 Digital Edition again in some regions (but not the US).

On Sunday, Xbox and Obsidian presented a deep dive on The Outer Worlds 2 gameplay, and confirmed its release date.

The game is set for release on October 29, 2025 on Xbox Series X/S, PS5 and PC. It will also be available on Xbox Game Pass on day one.