The Outer Worlds 2 deep dive reveals the game’s three clashing factions

Xbox and Obsidian have presented a deep dive on The Outer Worlds 2 gameplay, and confirmed its release date.

The game is set for release on October 29, 2025 on Xbox Series X/S, PS5 and PC. It will also be available on Xbox Game Pass on day one.

During a 30-minute deep dive on the gameplay, Obsidian revealed that the game will have three factions, with players able to take a side should they wish.

The Protectorate is described by Obsidian as a “military regime powered by endless resources that believes people are happiest when they don’t have to think for themselves. Order is peace. Obedience is comfort. Truly loved by all loyal citizens – just ask them.”

Auntie’s Choice is the “loud, smiling merger of Auntie Cleo’s and Spacer’s Choice. They promise freedom, fulfillment, and a future where your only real choice is which Auntie’s product you’ll need next.”

Finally, the Order of the Ascendants are “rogue scientists turned faith-based futurists, determined to perfect humanity by solving the Universal Equation. They worship patterns, predict the future through math, and perform rituals in labs with terrifying precision all in service of a better tomorrow.”

According to Obsidian, each faction has its own separate areas, followers, audio design and propaganda, and depending on the decisions the player makes the world will respond accordingly.

“And thanks to Arcadia’s ever-present radio system, you won’t just hear the news – you’ll be the news,” it said. “Your decisions are retold with spin, bias, and cheery jingles tailored to each faction’s agenda.

“One station might call you a folk hero. Another might name you public enemy number one. All of them think you should try their new line of health tonics.”

More information on the game’s six allies was also shared. “One might beg you to spare a faction leader,” the studio said. “Another might ask you to murder an entire town.

“Sacrificing a companion could help you survive a key moment, but lock you out of their questline – and you’ll hear about it. On the radio. From the faction you just betrayed.”