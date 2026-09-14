The other Xbox 360 exclusive JRPG from the creator of Final Fantasy now has a PC port

Cult-classic Xbox 360 JRPG Lost Odyssey now finally has a PC port available thanks to a new recompilation project.

The Lost Odyssey Recomp project was made publicly available this month and promises to make Lost Odyssey fully playable on modern PC hardware via static recompilation.

Lost Odyssey was released exclusively on the Xbox 360 in 2008 internationally, developed by Mistwalker and written by Final Fantasy creator Hironobu Sakaguchi. The game is playable on modern Xbox consoles via backward compatibility, but has never received an official port to another platform.

The project is still currently in an experimental phase, and full game compatibility isn’t guaranteed, but the project has already received several updates since its initial launch, showing that the development team is dedicated to making the project work.

The GitHub warns: “This project is still in early testing. Opening areas and selected scenes have been tested; a complete playthrough has not. Rendering and stability issues remain. You must supply your own supported game files.”

Installing the project is as simple as downloading the files from the Lost Odyssey Recomp GitHub and directing it to your owned game files.

Players are already injecting the controversial DLSS 5 technology into the new PC port, resulting in characters that can look uncanny.

Mistwalker’s other 360 exclusive JRPG, Blue Dragon, also received a fan-made PC port last month.