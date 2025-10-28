The original Splinter Cell and Hitman are among 16 new games added to GOG’s Preservation Program

GOG has added 16 more classic PC games to its ever-growing Preservation Program.

Originally announced last November, the GOG Preservation Program is a venture designed to ensure that classic games remain playable on modern PCs forever, even after their developers have stopped supporting them.

The latest batch of games added to the Preservation Program includes the original Hitman: Codename 47 and Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell, making it easy for players to experience the first games in each series on current PC hardware.

Both games are also included in GOG’s Autumn Sale, meaning at the time of writing Splinter Cell is $1.36 and Hitman: Codename 47 is $0.91.

The full list of newly added games is as follows:

Battle Chess 4000

Bloodwych

Call of Cthulhu: Prisoner of Ice

Clive Barker’s Undying

Elvira: Mistress of the Dark

Elvira II: The Jaws of Cerberus

Heart of China

Hitman: Codename 47

North & South

Nostradamus: The Last Prophecy

Spore Collection

Superhero League of Hoboken

Thunderscape

Titus The Fox: To Marrakech and Back

Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell

Tomb Raider GOTY

Games included in the Preservation Program are identified with a dedicated stamp on the GOG store, and players can see how GOG has worked to update each title by looking at its Preservation Log.

For example, while adding Splinter Cell to the Preservation Program, GOG updated the game to add full support for modern resolutions and aspect ratios (including 16:9), as well as antialiasing and a capped 60Hz refresh rate (to avoid physics issues).

It also adds support for the GOG Configuration Tool, allowing players to adjust high resolutions, texture quality, detail levels, gamma, brightness, sound settings and controller mapping.

Another wave of classics joins the GOG Preservation Program! 💿 From eldritch horrors to campy heroes, eerie prophecies to pixel-perfect adventures, these titles are now being maintained by GOG to ensure they remain compatible and playable on modern systems in their best form,… pic.twitter.com/g0BJve7ERw — GOG.COM (@GOGcom) October 28, 2025

The addition of these games now brings the total number of Preservation Program titles on GOG to 216. The retailer plans to eventually add its entire catalogue of thousands of PC games, though stresses this will take time as each game requires a different process.

Earlier this month, GOG‘s senior business development manager Marcin Paczynski says Capcom was initially against the idea of adding the original PC versions of Resident Evil 1, 2 and 3 to GOG, and was more interested in getting players to try out the modern remakes of each game.

“They didn’t really see the value in bringing back the vanilla versions,” Paczynski told The Game Business. “It took a lot of convincing that there is an audience that has a lot of memories about those games, and would love to experience exactly the same game again. Thankfully, we were able to convince them.”

Paczynski says the response to the re-releases proved that GOG’s argument was correct, and that there’s still a desire to play the original games as they were originally presented at the time. All three Resident Evil games, as well as Capcom’s Dino Crisis 1 and 2, are also part of the Preservation Program.

In the same interview, Paczynski estimated that there will be around 350 games in the Preservation Program by the end of 2025, saying: “The hope is in the future, when you are thinking about buying a 10-year-old game, the first thing that you’ll check is if it’s available in the Program.”