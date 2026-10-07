The original Grand Theft Auto was open-world because ‘we didn’t want to have to build a front end’, dev says

The main reason the Grand Theft Auto series was open-world was because the original game’s development team didn’t want to put together a front-end menu system for it, it’s emerged.

A number of DMA Design developers recently took part in a Grand Theft Auto Origins panel at the Scottish Game Developers Association’s Games Day 2026 in Dundee, Scotland, to discuss the making of the first game in the series.

DMA’s creative director Gary Penn recalled that the game was originally supposed to be far more linear and provide the player with a list of missions to choose from.

“I certainly remember from the visits when I used to come up on a regular basis to see progress,” Penn said, “and certainly in those early days it was all over the place, and it was even linear at one point.

“That open world thing was not part of the game – it was a very linear experience, and you chose missions from a menu.”

“Honestly,” lead programmer Keith Hamilton replied to laughs from the audience, “the open world thing arose because we didn’t want to have to build a front end. You just start one level and then that’s you, it just keeps going from there.”

Referring to the decision to replace the linear mission list with telephones which could be answered in any order, Penn asked: “What was that film, the one with the telephones?” to which Hamilton confirmed the inspiration was Die Hard with a Vengeance.

“Yeah, that’s where that came from,” Penn said. “Because then suddenly you’ve got the missions naturalised in this space and suddenly it changes to a very different game, a very different experience.”

More Grand Theft Auto secrets revealed

Elsewhere in the discussion it was revealed that: