The original Alone in the Dark trilogy is currently free on GOG

The first three games in the Alone in the Dark series are currently free to claim and keep on GOG.

The online retailer is currently giving away the game to players who agree to receive marketing communications via email from GOG and CD Projekt.

Players who want to claim the games can follow this link to the giveaway and look for the giveaway promotion on the front page of the site.

The deal will last until Thursday, February 15 at 6am PT / 9am ET / 2pm GMT, at which point it will no longer be possible to claim the games.

Alone in the Dark is credited as the first major 3D survival horror game, with all three games predating the original Resident Evil. GOG’s trilogy compilation also includes Jack in the Dark, a bonus spin-off adventure that was originally released in late 1993 to promote the second game.

All three Alone in the Dark games are part of the GOG Preservation Program, a venture designed to ensure that classic games remain playable on modern PCs forever, even after their developers have stopped supporting them.

As such, even though the three games on offer were released in 1992, 1993 and 1995 respectively, they have been modified to ensure they still run on Windows 10 and Windows 11 PCs.

They also support cloud saves and, like every other game on GOG, is DRM-free meaning it can be played offline without any security checks.

The total number of games in GOG’s Preservation Program currently stands at 271, following the retailer’s addition of Final Fantasy 8 Remastered, Final Fantasy 9, Final Fantasy 3 3D Remake and Final Fantasy 4 3D Remake last week.

Other recent additions have included Rayman 2, Screamer, Cold Fear and four Total War collections.

The retailer plans to eventually add its entire catalogue of thousands of PC games, though stresses this will take time as each game requires a different process.