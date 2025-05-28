The Order 1886 sequel would have offered bigger fights and multiplayer

A sequel to The Order: 1886 was in development at PlayStation and would have featured larger battles and multiplayer elements.

Released in 2015, The Order: 1886 was a steampunk third-person shooter set in an alternative history version of London. The game was developed by Ready at Dawn, which had previously worked on the PSP entries in the God of War franchise.

When the game was released, The Order: 1886 was praised for its graphical quality, but the overall critical reception for the game was mixed.

Speaking with Julien Chieze, Ru Weerasuriya, the creative director of The Order: 1886, discussed his plans for the game’s sequel, which was in the early stages of development before being cancelled.

Weerasuriya describes writing a 10-page pitch for the game, which would have included far bigger fights, as well as multiplayer. Multiplayer was in development for the first game, before being shelved for the sequel.

Two sequels were planned for the franchise, The Order 1891 and The Order 1899. While the third game was never in development, Weerasuriya says he had planned where the story of the franchise was planned to go, if he had been able to develop the full trilogy.

Weerasuriya also said that he had written stories for The Order franchise that took place in the 20th century. According to Weerasuriya, the mixed critical reception to the first game contributed to the series being cancelled.

Andrea Pessino, one of the co-founders of Ready at Dawn, has previously discussed the cancellation of the sequel.Â

Ready at Dawn previously worked on the PSP games Daxter, God of War: Chains of Olympus and God of War: Ghost of Sparta, plus God of War: Origins Collection for PS3, which garnered scores on review aggregation site Metacritic ranging from 84-91.

The studio, which also developed the Wii version of Okami and the multiplayer brawler Deformers, later shifted its focus to creating VR games, including Lone Echo and Echo Arena, before being acquired by Meta in 2020. The studio was closed by the Oculus maker last year.