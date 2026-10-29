The official Grand Theft Auto 6 musical score by Justice is released in December, CD and vinyl pre-orders available now

Rockstar has announced that the official musical score for Grand Theft Auto 6 will get its own separate release.

The studio previously announced last month that the game was getting an official soundtrack album consisting of 34 brand new tracks from “a genre-defying roster of the most exciting artists in the world”.

Now it’s announced that the game’s score, which was composed by French electronic duo Justice, will also get its own separate release.

Grand Theft Auto VI: Original Score by Justice will be released on vinyl, CD and all major music streaming services on December 11.

It will feature 30 tracks taken from the band’s full suite of material composed for the game, as well as a number of digital bonus tracks “included across all formats”.

The physical versions will consist of a two-disc CD edition, a three-LP vinyl edition and a limited edition version of the three-LP vinyl which contains ‘crystal clear’ records.

The physical editions can be pre-ordered now from this link, which also gives links to pre-save the streaming versions.

Rockstar has also made one track from the album, entitled Pusher (feat Gesaffelstein), available to listen to now:

Unlike Justice’s score – which will mainly consist of instrumental tracks – the previously announced GTA 6: The Album, which will be released on November 19 alongside the game, contains 34 tracks from a variety of artists.

These include Travis Scott, Keith Richards, Morgan Wallen, Rauw Alejandro, PinkPantheress and Yung Lean.