The Nintendo Switch Online app looks a bit more slick on Switch 2

Nintendo has published new images showing Switch 2’s redesigned Switch Online app.

The app, which is accessible from the home menu, allows users to see its library of retro games, change settings, and view subscription status.

The Switch Online app is separate from the individual retro console apps, such as for Nintendo GameCube or Game Boy, which retain a familiar design on Switch 2.

Nintendo detailed its new Switch 2 subscriber benefits earlier this month, including access to GameChat, which allows users to chat with friends and share their game screen.

At launch, the Nintendo GameCube Nintendo Classics library for Nintendo Switch 2 will include three games – The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker, Soulcalibur 2 and F-Zero GX – with other titles coming “a bit later”, according to Nintendo’s Treehouse: Live stream.

Switch 2 is also adding GameCube titles to its retro games library when it launches on June 5, as well as new features for Nintendo 64 games such as rewind and a CRT filter.

Switch 2 will be released worldwide on Thursday, June 5. Pre-orders for the system have been delayed in the US and Canada.