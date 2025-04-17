The Nintendo Switch 2 Mario Kart World bundle may not still be on sale at Christmas

The Nintendo Switch 2 bundle with Mario Kart World may not still be available to buy at Christmas, Nintendo says.

The bundle, which consists of a Switch 2 console and a download code for Mario Kart World, will only be available for a limited time.

In today’s Nintendo Direct presentation, which was a special edition focused entirely on Mario Kart World, Nintendo stated that the bundle will be a limited-time offer.

When the console bundle was being shown during the Direct, small print on the screen read: “Limited-time production through Fall 2025 (available while stocks last).”

The small print suggests that Nintendo will stop producing the bundle edition in Fall 2025, meaning it may still be possible to buy one around Christmas if there’s still stock available.

If, however, the stock sells out before then, it appears that Nintendo will not be replenishing it with new stock.

Instead, customers will have to buy the standalone Switch 2 console, buy a bundle set by a retailer, or hope Nintendo will release a different bundle later in the year, potentially with a different game included.

Today’s Mario Kart World Direct shared more information on the upcoming launch game, including some of its new courses, items, characters and outfits.

The game’s main selling point is that, for the first time in the series’ history, all its tracks are linked to each other in one large world map.

This means players can drive one from track to the next in Grand Prix mode, and can also explore the map in Free Roam mode, where various challenges and collectibles can be found.

New characters added to the game include a Goomba, a Penguin from Super Mario 64 and a cow from Moo Moo Meadows.

New items set to feature in the game include the Coin Shell (which fires ahead, leaving coins behind), the Ice Flower (which freezes enemies), the Hammer (which flies in an arc and wedges into the ground for a while) and Kamek (which transforms opponents). The Mega Mushroom and Feather items will also return.

Mario Kart World and the Switch 2 console are both set to release on June 5.