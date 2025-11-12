The next Ratchet & Clank game is a free-to-play multiplayer shooter

Sony Interactive Entertainment has announced a new Ratchet & Clank game, and it’s a multiplayer shooter for mobile.

Ratchet & Clank: Ranger Rumble is “a fast-paced multiplayer platformer arena shooter”, published by PlayStation and developed by Oh BibBi in partnership with Insomniac.

“Play as legendary heroes from across the galaxy and time, customize your Ranger, and unleash your skill in chaotic game modes,” the synopsis for the game reads.

“Jump, dash, grind, collect bolts, and become the next Galactic Ranger, and don’t forget to smile… Captain Qwark is watching you!”

Pre-registration for the game is open now on its official website, and the game is already playable in “select countries”, according to Sony.

Live service games, like Helldivers 2 and MLB The Show 25, accounted for more than 40% of PlayStation‘s first-party software revenue during its latest reporting period, Sony said in its financial results this week.

Sony specifically mentioned Helldivers 2, which it said was doing “extremely well” following its release on Xbox in August, with sales up “significantly” year on year. However, it noted that Bungie’s Destiny 2 continues to underperform relative to its initial expectations.