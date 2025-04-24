The next Pokémon TCG Pocket set will add Sun & Moon favourites

The next Pokémon TCG Pocket set has been announced, and it will be themed around Pokémon Sun & Pokémon Moon.

The set, which will be named Celestial Guardians, will introduce Pokémon first found in the Alola region.

A special drop event is also coming soon, which will give players the chance to earn Rayquaza EX. The event will run from Tuesday, April 30 at 06:00 a.m. UTC to Monday, May 13 at 05:59 a.m. UTC.

You can view the trailer for the new set below, alongside some of the cards that are set to join the game.

Developer Dena recently confirmed that the game’s trading system will change later this year.

A blog post on the official Pokémon forums states that when the update rolls out trade tokens, the controversial currency which was required to trade cards, will be completely removed from the game.

The Pokémon Company has said it has no plans to add Pokémon TCG Pocket to the roster of competitive Pokémon games.

“We’re always looking at different titles,” said Chris Brown, The Pokémon Company director of global esports, during an interview with VGC. “But at this time there are no plans for Pokémon Pocket to join, but we’re always looking at things.”

“Pokemon Sleep is out there too,” said Brown, laughing. Last April, The Pokémon Company released a parody trailer for the Pokémon Sleep Champion Tournament to celebrate April Fool’s Day.