The next Pokémon TCG Pocket set will add Shiny Pokémon

The next Pokémon TCG Pocket set has been announced, and it will introduce Shiny Pokémon.

The set, which will be named Shining Revelry, will mark the first time the Shiny Pokémon mechanic has been featured in the TCG spin-off game.

Shiny Pokémon are Pokémon with different colour palettes which are incredibly rare to find. The mechanic was first introduced in Pokémon Gold and Silver.

The new set will also introduce Pokémon and trainers from the Paldea region.

Special EX theme deck missions will also be rolled out soon. These missions see players take on specific decks, with rewards like pack hourglasses on offer.

Developer Dena recently confirmed that the game’s trading system will soon change.

A blog post on the official Pokemon forums states that when the update rolls out, trade tokens, the controversial currency which was required to trade cards, will be completely removed from the game.

The Pokémon Company has said it has no plans to add Pokémon TCG Pocket to the roster of competitive Pokémon games.

“We’re always looking at different titles,” said Chris Brown, The Pokemon Company director of global esports, during an interview with VGC.

“Pokemon Sleep is out there too,” said Brown, laughing. Last April, The Pokemon Company released a parody trailer for the Pokemon Sleep Champion Tournament to celebrate April Fool’s Day.

“But at this time there are no plans for Pokemon Pocket to join, but we’re always looking at things.”