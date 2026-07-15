The next Pokémon Pokopia event has been announced, starring Zorua

The next in-game event for Pokémon Pokopia has been announced, this time starring Zorua.

Zorua’s Hide-and-Sneak Contest will let players play hide-and-seek with the Unova Pokémon to win in-game prizes and a new trophy.

The event will run from July 19 at 5:00 a.m. to July 27 at 4:59 a.m. local time.

“Zorua can only visit towns with a rebuilt Pokémon Center—so if you want to participate in this event, make sure you have at least one up and running,” according to The Pokémon Company.

“For this event, you can also meet up in another player’s world or on a Cloud Island to participate in a contest together! The fastest completion time among all participating players will become the town or Cloud Island’s best record.”

Unlike the previous Jirachi event, this event doesn’t appear to introduce any new Pokémon.

After debuting in March to positive reviews and player feedback, The Pokémon Company announced last month that Pokémon Pokopia will receive multiple expansions across the coming months.

The first free update, due in August, will allow players to explore the ocean floor using the new move Dive to plant grass, build structures, and create their own underwater towns alongside Pokémon.

In addition, a paid expansion will allow players to access a new underwater town, Bubbly Basin, along with new outfits, furniture, and Pokémon. A second paid expansion is due in late 2026, and the third and final expansion will arrive in 2027.