The next PixelJunk game is Yodelee Golf, an open-world cozy golf adventure

Q-Games has announced Yodelee Golf, the next game in the PixelJunk series.

Yodelee Golf is an open-world cooperative golf game for up to four players. While Q-Games hasn’t announced a release date for the upcoming golf game, it has confirmed it will come to Steam, with other platforms under consideration.

The game features a real-time transcription system, wherein everything you say is depicted as large 3D letters above your character’s head. “Giant 3D letters adds to the mayhem and affect the world around you! Shout at the ball to go in, and it might just hear you,” according to a press release from Q-Games.

“Golf is only part of the adventure,” according to Q-Games.

“Climb mountains, search hidden caves, ride gondolas, drift across lakes, and uncover strange surprises scattered throughout the world.”

Yodelee Golf will be playable at BitSummit PUNCH, which kicks off this week. Visitors will be able to participate in a mini putt-putt golf challenge to win special prizes.

“BitSummit PUNCH” will take place at the usual venue of Kyoto’s Miyako Messe across three days from Friday, May 22, 2026, to Sunday, May 24, 2026.

The first day of BitSummit 2026 will be exclusively for business visitors, while the weekend will allow general visitors to experience the show.

BitSummit was founded in 2012 by the Japan Independent Games Aggregate (JIGA) – consisting of Q-Games, Skeleton Crew Studios, Pygmy Studio and BlackSheep – with the aim of promoting interesting Japanese indie games to an international audience.

As has been the case for a number of years now, VGC is the western media partner for BitSummit and you can expect full coverage of next year’s event right here.