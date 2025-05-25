The next Nintendo Direct will reportedly drop around Switch 2’s launch

Nintendo is set to hold a Nintendo Direct live stream around the launch of Nintendo Switch 2 on June 5, it’s claimed.

That’s according to journalist Pedro Henrique Lutti Lippe, who made the claim during a live stream this weekend. Lippe has previously shared accurate information about Nintendo’s plans.

On the surface, a Nintendo Direct in June looks like a very safe bet. Nintendo has held a Nintendo Direct every year since the format was started in 2012, bar 2016, when it was winding down Wii U and preparing to announce Nintendo Switch.

These have mostly come in the form of ‘full’ Nintendo Directs, focusing on new announcements across multiple titles, but occasionally, it’s held Directs to focus on single titles, like Smash Bros. Ultimate or Pokémon.

Nintendo has held multiple Directs already this year, the first announcing details on Nintendo Switch 2, a live stream dedicated to Mario Kart World, and another focusing on the original Switch.

The first June Direct for Switch 1 – three months after its launch – focused mainly on previously announced titles, including Nintendo’s big Christmas title, Super Mario Odyssey.

A new Nintendo Direct would give the company an opportunity to offer similar updates to its upcoming Switch 2 games. Donkey Kong: Bananza is due for release in July, with Drag X Drive also expected this Summer. Nintendo Switch 2 versions of Pokémon Legends Z-A and Metroid Prime 4: Beyond are also due this year, with no confirmed release dates.

Switch 2 is due to launch on June 5. Earlier this month, Nintendo detailed the free Switch 2 updates coming to 12 of its existing Switch games at launch, including Super Mario Odyssey, Pokémon Scarlet & Violet, and The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom.

Some games will be getting resolution and frame rate boosts, while others will be getting GameShare support, a new feature which means that players with multiple Switch consoles (be that Switch or Switch 2) will be able to play multiplayer with only one copy of the game.

It’s also been confirmed that the Nintendo Switch 2 will support text-to-speech as part of Game Chat.