The next Nintendo Direct is a Partner Showcase coming tomorrow

Nintendo has announced that its next Nintendo Direct presentation will take place tomorrow, and will be a Partner Showcase.

Nintendo says the Direct will feature “roughly 25 minutes of information on upcoming Nintendo Switch 2 and Nintendo Switch games from Nintendo’s publishing partners”.

The Direct will be broadcast on Thursday, July 31 at 6am PT / 9am ET / 2pm BST.

Given the focus on third-party games, it’s unlikely that Thursday’s Direct will feature major new first-party game announcements, or release dates for those previously revealed.

The next Switch 2 game set to be published by Nintendo is Drag x Drive, which releases on August 14. A Switch 2 Edition update for Kirby and the Forgotten Land is also set for release on August 28.

These will be followed by Pokémon Legends: Z-A on October 16, which releases on both Switch and Switch 2.

Nintendo will also be releasing Kirby Air Riders and Metroid Prime 4: Beyond this year, but has yet to announce release dates for either title.

The only other first-party games currently known to be in development for Switch 2 are Splatoon Raiders, which was announced last month, and Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment, which is currently set to release in late 2025 or early 2026.

Third-party games already announced for Switch 2 and with known release dates include Madden NFL 26 (August 14), Star Wars Outlaws (September 4), Daemon X Machina: Titanic Scion (September 5), NBA 2K26 (September 5), EA Sports FC 26 (September 26), Final Fantasy Tactics: The Ivalice Chronicles (September 30), Borderlands 4 (October 3) and Little Nightmares 3 (October 10).

Games that have been announced for Switch 2 but don’t yet have release dates include The Duskbloods, Elden Ring: Tarnished Edition, Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds, Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade, Hades 2, Marvel Cosmic Invasion, Disgaea 7 Complete, Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection, Two Point Museum and Hollow Knight: Silksong.