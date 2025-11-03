The next Mario Galaxy Movie reveal is reportedly coming very soon

The next reveal for Nintendo’s Super Mario Galaxy Movie is reportedly dropping in the next few weeks.

That’s according to movie scoops outlet My Time to Shine, which claims the first full trailer for The Super Mario Galaxy Movie will be attached to Wicked For Good, which is due in cinemas on November 21.

If accurate, that means that the Galaxy Movie trailer will almost certainly be published online within the next few weeks.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie was announced via a short teaser included in September’s Nintendo Direct broadcast, which confirmed the film will release in April 2026.

In addition, Nintendo and Illumination announced that returning voice actors will be Chris Pratt as Mario, Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Charlie Day as Luigi, Jack Black as Bowser, Keegan-Michael Kay as Toad, and Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek.

The additional characters and voice cast for The Super Mario Galaxy Movie will be announced at a later date, the pair said.

The Galaxy movie’s trailer was shared as part of Nintendo’s Super Mario Bros. 40th anniversary celebrations.

Alongside the trailer, Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2 was announced for Nintendo Switch, Mario Tennis Fever for Nintendo Switch 2, platformer Yoshi and the Mysterious Book, and Super Mario Bros Wonder Switch 2 Edition.