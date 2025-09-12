The next game in the Fire Emblem series has been revealed

Nintendo has announced the latest game in the Fire Emblem series.

Fire Emblem: Fortune’s Weave will be the 18th game in the Fire Emblem series, and is set to launch on Nintendo Switch 2 in 2026.

“The Heroic Games have begun,” Nintendo‘s description reads. “The newest entry in the Fire Emblem series is set to enter the arena.

“Watch the debut trailer to get a glimpse of the story, characters, and strategic turn-based gameplay that players can expect. Who’s that at the end of the trailer?”

It’s been suggested that the character at the end of the trailer is Sothis, a character from Fire Emblem: Three Houses. If it’s indeed her, it would suggest that Fire Emblem: Fortune’s Weave is a sequel to Three Houses.

The last game in the Fire Emblem series was Fire Emblem Engage, which was released on Switch in January 2023.

VGC’s Fire Emblem Engage review called it a “great strategy game” but said it couldn’t quite live up to Three Houses.

“Fire Emblem Engage is a great strategy game, but we don’t think it’s a great modern Fire Emblem game,” we wrote. “Whether the reverence for the social elements of Three Houses came as a surprise to the team or not, the dearth of those moments in Engage makes it feel like it’s missing half of its core at times.

“While the anniversary cameos will please the hardcore fans at first, we worry that, much like the weak social aspects, their largely minor impact on the game itself will disappoint.”