The next free Epic Games Store titles are available now, with three more coming next week

The next free Epic Games Store titles have gone live.

Dead Island 2 and Happy Game are the latest free games, with both available to claim for the next seven days.

The games replace Deadtime Defenders and Touch Type Tale, which were last week’s free games.

When the timer ends on May 22 at 11am ET / 4pm BST, Dead Island 2 and Happy Game will no longer be free to claim, but Epic says they will be replaced with three new free games.

As is always the case, the Epic Games Store‘s free weekly game offer allows players to claim the games with no other purchase needed. The games will then permanently be added to their Epic Games Store library.

VGC’s Dead Island 2 review said the game “is an extremely silly, comically violent, and consistently enjoyable experience,” adding: “It’s almost impossible to stop smiling while playing, such are the slapstick laughs of limbs flying off in every direction.

“The smart skill system and a wide range of weapons mean that throughout the game’s brisk 15-hour main campaign offering, you’re never bored of liberating heads from the shoulders of the undead around Hollywood.

“LA itself is a wonderful playground of varied locations, and though we’d have preferred a fully open world, if the trade-off is the exceptional flesh system, then it’s no contest.”

Happy Game is a “psychedelic horror adventure” in which the player has to “endure and escape three unforgettable nightmares”. It features a soundtrack from Czech freakfolk band DVA.