The next free Epic Games Store title is available now, but Epic’s keeping next week a mystery

The latest free Epic Games Store title is available to claim now.

The store has just made Jurassic World Evolution 2 free to claim, a giveaway which will last until March 27 at 8am PT / 11am ET / 3pm GMT.

At this point, Jurassic World Evolution 2 will go back up to full price and will be replaced with two more free games. However, Epic has chosen not to reveal what these games are.

Usually Epic will reveal what next week’s free offering will be as soon as a new one begins, so this week marks a departure from its typical routine.

Last week’s free game was Mortal Shell, which Jurassic World Evolution 2 replaces. The game usually costs $60 / £50.

Developed by Frontier Developments, Evolution 2 follows the events of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom and has players working alongside characters from the movie as they try to control and conserve the wild dinosaurs roaming the US.

The game features voice acting from some of the movie’s cast, including Jeff Goldblum as Dr Ian Malcolm and Bryce Dallas Howard as Claire Dearing.

“Play through key moments of your favourite films with a twist,” the game’s description reads. “Experience ‘what-if’ scenarios from iconic Jurassic World and Jurassic Park films, each level set across eras and locations from all five movies. Dive into the Jurassic World franchise and see how events unfold when you take control.

“Over 75 different prehistoric species come to life in Jurassic World Evolution 2, including highly requested flying and marine reptiles. These animals feel more alive than ever as they preside over territory, fight for dominance, and react intelligently to the world around them. Use bioengineering to customise dinosaurs with bold new colours, and alter their genomes to unlock traits.”

As is always the case, the Epic Games Store‘s free weekly game offer allows players to claim the game with no other purchase needed. The game will then permanently be added to their Epic Games Store library,