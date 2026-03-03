The next Capcom Spotlight showcase is taking place this week

Capcom has announced that its next showcase presentation will take place later this week.

The next Capcom Spotlight stream will start on Thursday, March 5 at 2pm PT / 5pm ET / 10pm GMT.

According to Capcom, the broadcast will last around 30 minutes, and will “bring you the latest news from Capcom”.

Updates on the following five games have already been confirmed for the Capcom Spotlight presentation:

Street Fighter 6’s next DLC fighter, Alex, is set to arrive on March 17 so it’s likely that Capcom will show more of him in action, and may also give the first look at Ingrid, the DLC fighter following after him.

Mega Man: Dual Override was announced late last year, and is coming in 2027 to PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch 2, PS4, Xbox One, Switch and PC. The side-scrolling action platformer is the first brand new Mega Man game since 2018’s Mega Man 11.

Before that, Mega Man Star Force Legacy Collection is set to release on March 27, and will combine every version of the Mega Man Star Force action RPG series originally released on DS, for a total of seven titles.

Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection is set for release on March 13 on Switch 2, PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC. Like its predecessors it’s a turn-based RPG set in the Monster Hunter universe, but won’t require prior knowledge of the previous games.

Pragmata was originally announced back in June 2020, and after numerous delays is finally planned for an April 24 release.