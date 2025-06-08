The next Call of Duty game is Black Ops 7

The next game in the Call of Duty series is Call of Duty: Black Ops 7, Microsoft has confirmed.

The game was announced with a debut trailer, which can be seen below.

“The year is 2035 and the world is on the brink of chaos, ravaged by violent conflict and psychological warfare following the events of the fan-favorite titles Black Ops 2 and Black Ops 6,” Activision explained.

“Wielding cutting-edge technology, the Black Ops team led by David Mason must fight back against a manipulative enemy who weaponizes fear above all else.”

It adds: “Squad up with friends or play solo in a thrilling and innovative Co-op Campaign, harness near-future weaponry in a signature Multiplayer experience packed with brand-new maps, and descend into the next twisted chapter of Round-Based Zombies in the heart of the Dark Aether.”

More to follow..