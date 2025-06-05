The next Bloodstained, Scarlet Engagement, is arriving in 2026 with dual protagonists

505 Games and developer ArtPlay have unveiled the next Bloodstained game, The Scarlet Engagement, coming to consoles and PC in 2026.

From veteran Castlevania designer Koji Igarashi and his studio ArtPlay, Scarlet Engagement takes place before the events of 2019’s Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night, when a mysterious floating castle under the control of “Demon Lord Elias” has begun terrorizing 16th century England.

The game features two new protagonists: Leonard Brandon, “a young fighter with the Church’s Black Wolves clan”, and Alexander Kyteler, “a knight of the Kingdom’s White Stag”.

Igarashi said: “We’re thrilled to reveal Bloodstained: The Scarlet Engagement. The entire ArtPlay team is honored to bring this new chapter in the Bloodstained universe to life, and we’re proud to once again partner with our friends at 505 Games.”

Neil Ralley, president of 505 Games, added: “We’re proud to continue our long-standing partnership with Igarashi-san and the talented team at ArtPlay. Bloodstained: The Scarlet Engagementrepresents an exciting moment for the franchise, and we’re committed to supporting this next chapter as it reaches fans around the world.”

Key Features of Bloodstained: The Scarlet Engagement: