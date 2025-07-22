The new Pokémon game is getting a Nintendo Switch 2 hardware bundle

Nintendo and The Pokémon Company have announced a new Nintendo Switch 2 bundle.

The bundle will include a download code for the Nintendo Switch 2 version of the game, and cost $499.99. It will be available at the Nintendo Store and select retail partners, according to Nintendo and The Pokémon Company.

The console itself will be unchanged from the launch model, however. It appears that the bundle will potentially replace the current Mario Kart World Nintendo Switch 2 bundle, which, when it was announced, was claimed to be “limited time” by Nintendo.

Nintendo and The Pokémon Company have said the same about this bundle. However, it hasn’t been announced how long the bundle will be produced.

Pokémon Legends Z-A will be released on Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2 on October 16. The bundle will be released on the same day.

Players who purchase the Switch edition in either physical or digital form will have the option to upgrade to the Switch 2 Edition of the game by buying an upgrade pack.

According to Nintendo, the Switch 2 Edition of Pokémon Legends Z-A has an improved frame rate and “higher resolution for sharper graphics”.

On Tuesday, as part of Pokémon Presents, The Pokémon Company showed off new gameplay from Pokémon Legends Z-A and announced a new Pokémon.