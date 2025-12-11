The NES Jaws game is coming to Switch, PS5 and PC, and includes a new enhanced version

The NES adaptation of the hit movie Jaws is getting a re-release on modern platforms.

The game, which was developed by Atlus and Westone and published by LJN, was originally released in 1987 for the Nintendo Entertainment System.

Now Limited Run is bringing it back for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5 and PC, with a digital release and two physical releases planned.

Jaws: The Retro Edition is the standard release which contains the Switch or PS5 game and an instruction booklet, and will cost $34.99.

Jaws: The Bigger Boat Edition, meanwhile, costs $99.99 and also includes a special box inspired by the original NES game, the game’s soundtrack on CD, a ‘Beach Closed’ pin badge, a buoy keychain and a pixel art lamp of Jaws coming out of the water.

As well as the untouched NES game, the new release also includes an extended Enhanced Version, which it’s claimed will provide “a robust realization of the NES game’s role-playing elements and inspirations”.

The Enhanced Version is a “massively expanded” game with multiple chapters “filled with nods and homages to all four Jaws films”. It will feature new quests and objectives, new abilities and weapons for the boat and diver, and more challenging enemies.

The package also contains features typical of games released on Limited Run’s Carbon Engine for retro titles, including save states, rewind, achievements / trophies, a music player and a gallery.

The NES game has players controlling a deep sea diver, who has to kill smaller creatures like stingrays and jellyfish, and collect the shells they leave behind. These can then be exchanged at a shop for ship upgrades, with the aim being to eventually make your ship strong enough to defeat Jaws by ramming into him.

Despite the title, the game has more similarities with the fourth film Jaws: The Revenge. The cover art is based on the poster for the fourth movie, which also ends with the shark being rammed by a boat.

Pre-orders for Limited Run’s versions of Jaws will start on the Limited Run site on Friday, December 19 at 10am ET / 3pm GMT. It will be an open pre-order until Sunday, January 18, meaning everyone who pre-orders during that one-month window will be guaranteed a copy.