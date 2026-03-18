The nearly 20-year-old PS3 just got another system update

Sony has released another system update for the PlayStation 3.

The console, which will turn 20 years old in November, has received a surprise update to version 4.93, about a year after the previous 4.92 update.

Sony’s support page gives a vague description for the update, saying: “This system software update improves system performance.”

This is the same patch note that has been given for the past three updates, and certain players believe that it’s a generic patch note that doesn’t really mean much.

In reality, the update will have likely been added to make it more difficult to jailbreak the PlayStation 3 console, as each new firmware update usually comes with new protection measures which hackers then have to break again.

It may also be an update to the console’s Blu-ray player encryption key, as Sony warns players: “Please note, to play Blu-ray discs, your PS3 system needs a renewed Blu-ray player encryption key. Please update your PS3 system software to the latest version to renew the Blu-ray player encryption key.”

It’s certainly far less impactful than the recent PS5 system update, which rolled out on Monday.

The new version 26.02-13 update for PS5 enhances PSSR upscaling on the console, promising players “sharper and clearer visuals in supported games” on PS5 Pro.

PSSR is PS5 Pro’s own machine-learning-based upscaler, which improves game resolution without impacting performance. The technology debuted with PS5 Pro in 2024, however there were some complaints about how it functioned in certain games.

The improved PSSR is based on AMD’s FSR4 and debuted with Resident Evil Requiem earlier this month.