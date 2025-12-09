The mystery behind The Game Awards’ statue appears to have been solved

The identity of the mysterious statue that was created for The Game Awards may have been revealed.

Last week The Game Awards organiser Geoff Keighley posted an image of the statue and tracking information which pinpointed its location to a roadside in the Mojave Desert in California.

Players have been visiting the location to take photos and videos of the statue, while the gaming community online has been guessing what game it could represent.

Because of the dark nature of the statue – which appears to have various people, demons, dragons and such growing out of it – suggestions have tended to focus on fantasy or mature-themed games, with guesses including God of War, Diablo, Fallout New Vegas, Doom, Baldur’s Gate and similar titles.

Sony Santa Monica Studio director Cory Barlog has already denied that it’s a God of War game, and journalist Jason Schreier – who says he knows what it is but isn’t saying – shot down a claim that it referred to a Diablo 4 expansion.

Now, however, it would appear that MP1st may have cracked the case, after finding three new trademarks registered today in Europe, related to the Divinity series of games by Larian Studios.

The new trademarks include the Divinity logo (with a different font from previous games), an icon that looks similar to a spider web, and another icon which shows a circle with long spikes coming out of it.

MP1st has pointed out that the second logo looks near-identical similar to a design on the Game Awards statue, making it seem extremely likely that the statue relates to either a remake or remaster of a previous Divinity game, or an entirely new entry in the series.

Larian has released five main Divinity games since 2002 – Divine Divinity, Beyond Divinity, Divinity 2, Divinity: Original Sin and Divinity: Original Sin 2. The last game was released back in 2017.

After that, Larian switched its focus to Baldur’s Gate 3, which was released in 2023 to great critical acclaim and won six awards at The Game Awards 2023, including Game of the Year.

Last year Larian boss Swen Vinke said the studio was moving on from the Dungeons & Dragons universe to try its hand at something else. The studio subsequently announced that it planned to “seize this opportunity to develop our own IPs”, and that it was now working on two new projects.