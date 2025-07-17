The Mortal Kombat 2 movie trailer is here, featuring Karl Urban’s Johnny Cage

New Line has released a trailer for Mortal Kombat 2, the upcoming film adaptation of the fighting game, set to hit cinemas on October 24.

The sequel sees the champions, now joined by Karl Urban (The Boys) as Johnny Cage, pitted against one another in a battle to defeat the dark rule of Shao Kahn.

It was first announced in January 2022 that Mortal Kombat 2 was in development, following the success of the previous year’s movie.

2021’s Mortal Kombat film was helmed by Simon McQuoid, making his feature directorial debut. McQuoid returns for the sequel, which is written by Moon Knight’s Jeremy Slater.

Urban stars alongside Adeline Rudolph, Jessica McNamee, Josh Lawson, Ludi Lin, Mehcad Brooks, Tati Gabrielle, Lewis Tan, Damon Herriman, with Chin Han, Tadanobu Asano as Lord Raiden, Joe Taslim as Bi-Han, and Hiroyuki Sanada as Hanzo Hasashi and Scorpion.

In 2021, McQuoid said that Johnny Cage wasn’t included in the first movie because he would “throw it out of balance slightly”, explaining that “he’s such a giant personality that he almost has his own gravitational field”.

“I get asked about Kitana just as much as Johnny Cage,” he added at the time. “There’s a lot of interesting characters, story, and material to work with.”