The Minecraft DLC pack is now available for Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds

The first of Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds’ paid DLC packs is now available.

The Minecraft Pack adds new characters, a new vehicle and a new stage based on Minecraft, among other items.

Specifically, the pack includes:

Steve playable character

Alex playable character

Creeper playable character

Minecart vehicle

Minecraft World course

Six decals for the Minecart vehicle

Five original Minecraft music tracks

New remixes of original Minecraft music tracks

Six different emotes for each of the three characters

The pack is available on its own for $5.99 / £4.99, or as part of the Season Pass for $29.99 / £24.99, which will contain six DLC packs in total over time.

Players who own the Digital Deluxe Edition of the game already have the Season Pass, and therefore don’t have to buy the pack because they will receive it automatically.

To ensure online race matchmaking isn’t fragmented, players who don’t own the Minecraft Pack will still be able to compete in online races on the Minecraft World course, and will be able to race against other players even if they’re using Minecraft characters.

This is the first of six confirmed paid DLC packs coming to Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds. It will be followed by a SpongeBob SquarePants DLC pack in November, then packs for Pac-Man, Mega Man, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem and Avatar Legends.

As well as the paid DLC, the game will also be getting free monthly Sega crossover characters, with the first – Hatsune Miku – already available. She will be joined by Joker from Persona later this month, and Ichiban Kasuga from Like a Dragon in November. The game’s physical box also shows the character Nights, suggesting they will also be coming at some point.

VGC’s Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds review calls the game “a great alternative to Mario Kart’s new open-world focus”, noting that Nintendo‘s decision to tweak its formula for Mario Kart World makes Sega’s offering the best option for those seeking a ‘traditional’ karting game.

“CrossWorlds is a brilliant karting game with satisfying handling, a fun portal mechanic and useful customisation options,” we wrote. “Its weapons aren’t as punchy as we’d like and it’s unclear how it’s going to keep players’ attention long-term but it’s a genuine, more traditional alternative to Mario Kart now that Nintendo’s pointed its series in new direction.”