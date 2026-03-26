The Mega Man DLC pack is now available for Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds

The fourth premium DLC pack has now been released for Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds.

The Mega Man Pack is available, offering crossover content based on Capcom‘s Mega Man games.

The pack includes the following content:

Mega Man playable character

Proto Man playable character

Rush Roadstar vehicle

Mega Man Wily Castle course

Mega Man inspired music tracks: Wily Castle Mega Man Character Select Mega Man: Result

Six new emotes per character

The pack is part of the game’s Season Pass, which is included in the Digital Deluxe Edition or can be bought separately for $29.99 / £24.99. Alternatively, players who only want the Mega Man content can buy it for $6.99 / £4.99.

As with the previous Season Pass DLC content, players who don’t buy the Mega Man pack will still be able to compete online against players who do have it, and will still be able to race online in the Wily Castle course against the Mega Man characters.

The addition of Mega Man and Proto Man brings the total roster to 47 characters (if pre-order characters, Season Pass characters and all four Pac-Man ghosts are included).

The previous DLC packs already released were based on Minecraft, SpongeBob SquarePants and Pac-Man, while two more packs based on Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem and Avatar Legends are still on the way, to complete the Season Pass.

Sega has also added seven free guest characters to the game since release – Hatsune Miku, Joker from Persona, Ichiban Kasuga from Like a Dragon, NiGHTS, AiAi from Super Monkey Ball and Tangle and Spear from the IDW Sonic comic book series.

It has confirmed that more guest characters will continue to be added to the game, with Red from Angry Birds and Goro Majima from Like a Dragon planned for April, and Arle Nadja from Puyo Puyo coming in May.

VGC’s Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds review calls the game “a great alternative to Mario Kart’s new open-world focus”, noting that Nintendo‘s decision to tweak its formula for Mario Kart World makes Sega’s offering the best option for those seeking a ‘traditional’ karting game.