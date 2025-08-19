The mall behind Nintendo, Sega, and Capcom Tokyo stores is entering the games business

Parco, the Japanese department store known for housing the official Tokyo Nintendo, Sega, and Capcom stores, is entering the game publishing business.

Parco Games will initially focus on publishing indie games and will leverage its 15 Japanese department stores to promote them, it said.

In addition to housing permanent stores for major game companies, Parco often houses pop-up stores in Tokyo and Osaka for the likes of Death Stranding 2, Earthbound (Mother), Katamari Damacy, Fallout, and more.

Parco Games’ first three titles are survival adventure Antarctic Project, 2D action adventure game Constance, and exploration title The Berlin Apartment, all of which are planned for release in Winter 2025.

The company will exhibit for the first time as a game label at the Tokyo Game Show in September, it said.

“I am extremely pleased to have been able to launch my long-awaited game publishing business with the new game label Parco Games, and at the same time, I am fired up by a sense of mission for the future,” said games business GM Yuichi Nishizawa (translated from Japanese). “Since its founding, Parco has valued the incubation spirit of creating new value from a unique perspective.

“By utilizing the knowledge and experience gained from this in the game business, we have a strong desire to push forward and expand the appeal, passion, and potential of the game industry, and have decided to fully enter the publishing business in order to deliver an appealing game culture to the global market.

“Among these, the indie game field in particular has a distinctive atmosphere, with highly original works created by individual creators and small teams, and we believe that this is an area that is highly compatible with Parco’s incubation spirit.”