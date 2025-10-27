The main PlayStation Plus Essential monthly game for November has seemingly been leaked

The headline title in PlayStation Plus’s Essential monthly games for November has been revealed by a reliable leaker.

According to the ever-reliable Billbil-kun on Dealabs, Annapurna Interactive‘s Stray will be the main game coming to next month’s collection.

It and two other two titles will be available to claim for members of all three PlayStation Plus tiers – Essential, Extra and Premium – from November 4.

As ever, players who claim the games will be able to continue playing them after they’re no longer available to claim, as long as they remain subscribed to any PlayStation Plus tier.

Billbil-kun says they have not been able to identify the other two games, but that the official announcement is expected on Wednesday.

Stray will be familiar to players who have been subscribed to PlayStation Plus for a while, because when it was released in July 2022 the game was made available as part of PS Plus Extra and Premium on day one. It was then removed from the service after around a year.

When it was released on PC, Stray went on to become the second-highest rated game on Steam in 2022, behind only Vampire Survivors.

It was also nominated for numerous awards and won a number of them too, including Best Debut at the Game Developers Choice Awards, and Best Independent Game and Best Debut Indie Game at The Game Awards 2022.

VGC’s Stray review called it one of Annapurna’s best releases to date. “Stray is a masterclass in environmental design, with one of the most engrossingly detailed game worlds we’ve explored,” our review read.

“Like its protagonist it’s a little on the short side, but what’s here will stay with you for a long time. Essential.”

Players can continue to claim October 2025’s PlayStation Plus Essential games until November 4. These include Alan Wake 2, Goat Simulator 3 and Cocoon, another game from Annapurna.