The long awaited Switch 2 version of Diablo 4 is reportedly coming in September

The long reported Switch 2 version of Diablo 4 is set to release next month, it’s been claimed.

Dealabs writer billbil-kun, who has an extremely lengthy and accurate record of leaking hardware and software news before it’s officially announced, said the game is indeed nearing completion on Switch 2.

According to the insider, the Switch 2 port of Diablo 4 will be released on either September 15 or September 18. “We cannot yet guarantee which of the two is correct, but the release will definitely be on one of these two dates,” they said.

The game will be available at a price of $69.99 / €69.99 / £62.99 and will reportedly also have a physical release, but it will be a code in a box rather than a cartridge or Game-Key Card.

It’s also not yet confirmed whether the Switch 2 version will include the Lord of Hatred DLC, or whether it will be a separate purchase.

While billbil-kun hasn’t stated when the official announcement is likely to be made, they’ve suggested that it might happen during Gamescom at the end of the month, given that Xbox has already said there will be a booth at the show to celebrate its 25th anniversary.

Reports of a Switch 2 version of Diablo 4 first started in January 2025, months before the Switch 2 itself launched, when eXputer writer eXtas1s stated they were aware of a Diablo 4 port in the works.

In April 2025, Diablo series head Rod Fergusson then stated that there was nothing to stop Diablo 4 running on Switch 2 in terms of performance, and the studio just had to figure out how to make a live service game work well on a system that is often played handheld, sometimes away from a permanent online connection.

“It’s nice the Switch 2 has the performance that can run a game like Diablo 4, so yeah, it’s something to look at for sure,” he explained at the time. “I think the challenge is less around the hardware and just about how we… you know, live services on Switch have been a little bit challenging in the past.

“So I’m hopeful that as [Nintendo launch Switch 2] this June and as we look to the future, that becomes easier and easier, so it makes more sense to put a live service on that platform.”