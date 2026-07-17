The live action God of War show is recasting Kratos after Ryan Hurst was injured on the set

The live-action God of War series is replacing its lead actor after an on-set injury took place last month.

Ryan Hurst was announced to play Kratos in February, but he’s now being recast after sustaining an on-set injury in June.

TMZ originally reported last month that Hurst had sustained an on-set injury, when he tore his bicep while filming a stunt and required surgery as a result.

At the time, the report said production had been halted on the show, and there was no sign of when it would resume, with some sources worried that it could be as late as 2027.

Now Deadline reports that the show’s production studios Sony Pictures Television and Amazon MGM Studios have taken the unfortunate decision to recast Kratos, after realising that recovering to full strength for a bicep tear can take up to a year.

Production is now expected to resume in October after a preparation phase starting in August.

Deadline’s sources share that four episodes of the series have already been shot – these will now have to be reshot with Kratos’ replacement.

The God of War show is set to adapt the story of God of War 2018, with father figure Kratos learning to soften in order to bond with his son, Atreus.

“Father and son Kratos and Atreus embark on a journey to spread the ashes of their wife and mother, Faye,” a synopsis reads. “Through their adventures, Kratos tries to teach his son to be a better god, while Atreus tries to teach his father how to be a better human.”