The Lego PlayStation is reportedly coming in October with a limited-time Astro Bot set

More information on the Lego PlayStation set leaked earlier this year has emerged.

Back in March, insider Lego Minecraft Goat – who has a lengthy track record of leaking upcoming Lego sets and their pricing – stated that a Lego replica of the Sony PlayStation was in the works.

The report claimed that the set will cost $159.99 / €159.99 and will consist of 1,911 pieces, including at least the console and one controller.

Now Lego leaker BrickTap has given more information on the set, including a likely release date and news of a ‘gift with purchase’ (GWP) promotion.

According to BrickTap, the Lego PlayStation will be released on October 1, and will be accompanied by a GWP promotion including an Astro Bot set.

The official Lego site frequently adds GWP sets as part of limited-time offers alongside major set releases. These aren’t sold by Lego as individual standalone products, and can usually only be acquired as part of a promotional deal.

As such, it’s all but certain that the Lego Astro Bot GWP set will only be available by buying the Lego PlayStation set directly from the Lego website, and this will likely only last for a limited time after its release.

GWP sets are frequently resold on sites like eBay, but at a relatively high price. When a Kanto Region Badge Collection was offered as a GWP with Lego’s Pokémon set featuring Charizard, Blastoise and Venusaur, scalpers started listing the set on eBay for prices ranging from $175 to $300.

Should the reports be accurate and the Lego PlayStation will indeed be released on October 1, it’ll be the fourth full-sized recreation of a video game system released by Lego.

In previous years the company has released Lego sets based on the NES, the Atari 2600 and the Game Boy. It also recently released a Lego Sega Mega Drive / Genesis, but this is a much cheaper set that’s noticeably smaller than the real console.