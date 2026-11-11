The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time remake sold 5.2 million in its first four days, Nintendo says

Nintendo has announced that The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time remake sold 5.2 million units in its first four days.

The Switch 2 exclusive was released on November 5, and according to Nintendo it went on to hit 5.2 million sales by the end of November 9.

Nintendo’s total includes both physical and digital sales – reports from other tracking and charting companies will report lower sales numbers, because Nintendo doesn’t provide digital sales data, meaning they tend to only report on physical sales.

According to Nintendo, this makes it the fastest-selling first-party Switch 2 game globally so far. While it’s likely it’s also the fastest-selling Switch 2 game overall, Nintendo can only claim it’s the fastest-selling first-party title because not all third-party publishers – especially those who release multi-format titles – share sales figures per console.

The current total means the Ocarina of Time remake has already outsold some other Zelda titles in less than a week, including Switch game The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom (4.09 million after seven months), 3DS title The Legend of Zelda: A Link Between Worlds (4.26 million) and DS games Phantom Hourglass and Spirit Tracks (4.13 million and 2.61 million respectively).

It still has quite some way to go to overtake the two best-selling Zelda games of all time, however, with The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and its sequel The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom sitting at 35.76 million and 22.71 million copies respectively.

Guides: If you’re playing The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time on Nintendo Switch 2, make sure to check our complete walkthrough hub, with guides for all Gold Skulltula locations, Empty Bottle locations, and how to get the Biggoron Sword.

VGC’s Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time remake review gave the game five stars, praising Nintendo‘s decision to not completely overhaul the original but simply add “thoughtful modernizations” where relevant.

“The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time’s Switch 2 remake is a remarkable restoration of one of gaming’s most beloved adventures,” we concluded. “Rather than reinventing a masterpiece, Nintendo has carefully refined what made it special, creating the definitive way for a new generation to discover it and returning players to fall in love all over again.”