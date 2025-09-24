The latest Mario Kart World update makes tracking its open world collectibles easier

A new update for Mario Kart World has been released which adds a much-requested feature to the game’s open world exploration.

According to the version 1.3.0 patch notes, Mario Kart World‘s map will now show the locations of P Switches and Peach Medallions on the in-game map.

Rather than showing them all, however, it merely shows the ones players have already collected, meaning they’ll still have to explore to find new ones.

The update, which is out now, also makes other changes, such as making it easier to encounter UFOs in the game’s Free Roam mode. Traditional lap courses will also now appear more frequently during online races.

VGC’s Mario Kart World review said that while the game’s open world feels somewhat undercooked, the core Mario Kart racing remains as entertaining as ever.

“Despite its new open world gimmickry, Mario Kart World is at its best when it’s doing what the series has always done,” we wrote.

“Choose Grand Prix, VS Race or online multiplayer and the game is up there with the very best in the series’ history, and while the highway racing and wider tracks may not be to everybody’s tastes, the move to 24 racers only adds to the carnage that the Mario Kart series is loved for.”

The full patch notes for the latest update can be found below.

Mario Kart World: Version 1.3.0 update